TCC Adds Podiatrist To Staff

The Chautauqua Center has added a new podiatrist to its staff.

Dr. Mohammad Khan will spearhead the creation of a comprehensive podiatry program at TCC’s Dunkirk location. He also is in the process of establishing himself through Brooks Hospital to perform surgical procedures and future wound care services.

Dr. Khan completed his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine at Temple University, followed by residency and Chief Residency at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital. Dr. Khan further distinguished himself through a Podiatric Medicine & Surgery Research Fellowship at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Khan or for referrals, contact the TCC Dunkirk location at (716) 363-6050. For more information, visit TCCHealth.org.