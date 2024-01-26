TCC Mobile Health Unit To Bring Healthcare Services to JCC

Mobile health care services will be available at Jamestown Community College‘s campus in the city this Spring and Fall semester.

The Chautauqua Center and Jamestown Community College partnered to bring the TCC Mobile Health unit to the college every other Wednesday.

The mobile unit will be staffed by licensed healthcare professionals who can provide a range of services, including:

– Reproductive health consultations.

– Contraception counseling and prescription.

– STD/STI testing and treatment.

– Primary care services, such as routine checkups, immunizations, prescriptions.

The mobile unit will be located at the Health Center entrance every other Wednesday during the spring and fall semesters. Students are asked to make an advanced appointment via Starfish or call the JCC health Center at (716) 338-1077, or (716) 338-1013. Walk-ins will be welcomed if there is availability. Students may also email the JCC Health Center at HealthCenter@mail.sunyjcc.edu with any questions.