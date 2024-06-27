TCC’s VeggieRx Program Returns

The Chautauqua Center has announced the return of the VeggieRx Program for patients of the community health center. TCC is partnering with the Jamestown Mobile Market for the fourth year in a row on the program that provides fresh, healthy produce for patients.

Through VeggieRx, TCC medical providers “prescribe” a booklet of five $5 vouchers to their patients, which can be redeemed for fresh produce at all Jamestown Mobile Market locations. Patients receive fresh fruits and vegetables each week throughout the growing season, June 27 to September 26, 2024.

Patients of TCC in the Jamestown area may redeem their vouchers at any of the six Jamestown Mobile Market stops, including The Chautauqua Center on Institute Street on Wednesdays from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. For a complete schedule and additional information, visit jtownpublicmarket.org or TCChealth.org.

Patients of The Chautauqua Center who are interested in participating in the Veggie Rx program are encouraged to request a voucher booklet through their primary care provider. Staff members will not distribute vouchers this year. The program is open to all patients and is particularly beneficial for individuals with chronic conditions, obesity, or diet-related illnesses.