Ted Wightman Appointed To IDA Board

Ted Wightman has joined the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors.

Wightman’s appointment was approved by the Chautauqua County Legislature at its April 2025 voting session.

By virtue of being appointed to the CCIDA Board of Directors, Wightman will also assume a seat on the boards of the Chautauqua Regional Economic Development Corporation (CREDC) and the Chautauqua County Capital Resource Corporation (CRC).

Wightman works for the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters. He is also Business Representative of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America, Millwrights Local 1163, which includes 600 skilled members from across Upstate New York. With his appointment, Wightman returns labor union representation back to the CCIDA board. Previously, Steven Thorpe, the business representative of Sheet Metal Workers Local no. 112, represented organized labor on the board for six years. However, Thorpe retired from that position in July 2024 and his seat has been left vacant until another representative from organized labor could be appointed.

Wightman attended college at The Ohio State University. He is a native of Plain City, Ohio, and currently lives in Sinclairville. He is a member of the Nature Conservancy and his hobbies include skiing, hunting, and fishing.