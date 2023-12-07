Television Legend Norman Lear Has Died at 101

Television legend Norman Lear has died at the age of 101.

Lear, a writer, producer, and developer best known for the early 1970s sitcoms “All In The Family” and “Sanford & Sons” died on Tuesday.

He was executive producer of the cult movie classics “The Princess Bride” and “Fried Green Tomatoes” and was nominated for an Academy Award for best screenplay for “Divorce American Style.”

National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson said in a statement, “Norman Lear revolutionized the television landscape, pushed societal boundaries and transformed our culture with groundbreaking comedies that addressed serious issues and offered sharp social commentary while being remarkably funny — appealing to broad audiences for over five decades. He was a creative pioneer and true genius, who believed strongly in the power of laughter to unite us, and supported the non-profit mission of the National Comedy Center. We are proud to celebrate his extraordinary work for generations to come.”

Lear was a founding donor of the National Comedy Center, contributing to its creation and opening in 2018.