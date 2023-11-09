Temporary Cannabis Outlet Opens In Downtown Jamestown

A temporary outlet selling cannabis products has set up shop in downtown Jamestown until the end of December.

Herbal IQ of Buffalo has opened at 320 North Main Street after its request to hold a cannabis growers showcase was approved by the State Office of Cannabis Management.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the request by Herbal IQ had to be vetted by the city first, “They go not only through our public safety department but our fire department and others. We want to learn about that business operation in case there are any other issues. So, there have been at least two or three requests for growers showcases (in Jamestown). Only one has been granted by the Office of Cannabis Management.”

Sundquist said companies that have a Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary, or CAURD, license only need a letter of recommendation from the city to apply for a showcase to the state.

The State Cannabis Control Board approved a Cannabis Grower Showcase Initiative in July that is meant to help growers sell product directly to consumers.

The showcase requires a minimum of three participating conditional cultivators working with a Conditional Adult Use Dispensary licensee to sell products. One conditional processor can sell products at the event as well.

Sundquist said these showcases are very important because they will help farmers in and around Jamestown who have the authorization to grow cannabis, “And they have a stock supply and they have no outlet to go and sell their product. And, so this is an opportunity for those farmers, both, again inside and outside of the city, to sell that product. Actually make some money, get moving on this process before the state does a large scale opening of dispensaries.”

The grower’s showcase on North Main Street is open Tuesday through Saturdays now until December 30. Customers must be 21 and older and present identification to buy product.

A full interview with Mayor Sundquist will air on Community Matters tonight at 5:00 p.m. on WRFA.