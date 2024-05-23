Ten Students Participated in JCC’s 12th Annual College Connections Speech Contest

Ten students from area high schools recently competed in Jamestown Community College’s 12th annual College Connections student speech contest.

Isabella Anderson, a junior from Falconer Central School won the $125 first-place prize. Allison Bohall, a senior from Maple Grove Jr./Sr. High School came in second, winning a $75 prize, and Olivia Beach, a junior from Jamestown High School earned the $50 third-place prize.

Contestants were asked to identify which of the United Nations’ 17 sustainable development goals they found to be the most significant and speak on how to reach that goal. They were also asked to deliver a one-minute impromptu speech on a topic chosen at random.

Speakers were judged on eye contact, pace, volume, pitch, content, research, and speech organization.

The College Connections program partners with 38 schools in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties, providing high school students the opportunity to take JCC courses and earn college credit. About 2,000 area students participated in the program this academic year, with some close to completing an associate’s degree.