Tentative Agreement Reached To End Correction Officers Strike

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that a tentative agreement has been reached to end the statewide correction officers strike.

The agreement between the New York State Department of Corrections (DOCCS) and the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) comes after four days of mediation hearings.

The proposal, announced Thursday night, is now in the hands of corrections officers to consider and review.

The deal includes a 90-day suspension to HALT Act programming, changes to staffing metrics and overtime, a third-party mail vendor to screen all incoming inmate mail, as well as a continued National Guard presence in prisons while COs return.

Another provision of the deal is that no one who participated in the strike will be disciplined by DOCCS so long as they return to work by the effective date of the agreement.

This agreement, however, does not end the strike. NYSCOPBA has to bring the deal to the more than 10,000 individuals who participated in the illegal strike and each corrections officer needs to approve it.

Thursday marked the 11th day of protests by hundreds of New York State corrections officers at prisons across the state over what they claim are unsafe working conditions. The strike is considered illegal because it is unsanctioned and not approved by the union.