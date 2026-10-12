The Chautauqua Center Is Holding Mammogrammy Events This Week

The Chautauqua Center, in partnership with Roswell’s Eddy Mobile Cancer Screening Unit, Brooks Hospital TLC Dunkirk, and UPMC Chautauqua is offering its annual Mammogrammy events this week.

The events are part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October and are about empowering through prevention and encouraging everyone to “Be bold, get screened!”

The Mammogrammys aim to provide expedited mammogram screenings for current patients at TCC, while also offering a relaxing and supportive atmosphere to the entire community. While all mammogram appointments have been filled on the Eddy unit and at the hospitals this year, everyone is encouraged to attend the accompanying free and open events.

Event Dates and Locations:

Jamestown: Tuesday, October 13th, from 9AM-3PM at The Chautauqua Center, 107 Institute Street.

Dunkirk: Thursday, October 15th, from 9AM-3PM at The Chautauqua Center, 75 E. Third Street.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of activities focused on relaxation and well-being:

Beauty & Health Care Demos (manicures, facial waxing, and hair tinsel, braiding, and up-dos)

Massage Therapy

Seasonal Snacks & Beverages

Free build-your-own bouquets

Fitness demos

Music and Photobooth

Cancer prevention information and community resources

A Chance Auction (basket auction/giveaways)

A quiet discussion space

The American Cancer Society provides the following guidelines for women at average risk:

Women between 40 and 44 – Have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year.

Women 45 to 54 – Should get mammograms every year.

Women 55 and older – Can switch to a mammogram every other year or continue yearly mammograms.

Preventative screenings are covered by most insurance plans.

Mammogrammys are organized by The Waterfront Foundation, working alongside The Chautauqua Center to improve community health and wellness.