The Chautauqua Center, UPMC Chautauqua Receive Training Funding

The Chautauqua Center and UPMC Chautauqua are receiving training funding from New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the recipients of $32.5 million in annual competitive grants under the Increasing Training Capacity in Statewide Health Care Facilities program. A total of 34 not-for-profit healthcare facilities across all 10 state regions have been selected to expand and enhance workforce training programs, each designed to address the unique healthcare workforce needs of their communities.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “New York State is facing a healthcare workforce shortage that demands urgent action. These awards empower healthcare facilities to expand their training infrastructure in ways that are responsive to their communities’ unique needs. By supporting diverse healthcare professions, we are building a stronger, more resilient healthcare workforce across our state.”

The five-year awards, effective October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2031, reflect the state’s commitment to building a robust healthcare workforce pipeline. The Health Resources and Services Administration projects continued to address healthcare workforce shortages across nursing, allied health, behavioral health, primary care, oral health and other critical healthcare disciplines through 2036.

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, each selected facility assessed its regional and local healthcare workforce needs and designed tailored training programs to address those specific gaps. Award recipients will support diverse healthcare disciplines. Awards, ranging from $500,000 to $1,000,000 annually, will support facility-based training programs for current and future employees pursuing recognized licenses and certifications. Eligible uses include tuition and fees, instructor salaries, simulation lab equipment, wage subsidies and recruitment costs.

All awards are contingent upon review and approval of the Office of the State Comptroller.