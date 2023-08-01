The Chautauqua Center’s Annual Community Picnics Set for Dunkirk, Jamestown

The Chautauqua Center‘s annual Community Picnics are set for Jamestown and Dunkirk.

This year’s picnics will take place 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on August 8 at the Salvation Army on Central Avenue in Dunkirk and on August 10 at Jackson-Taylor Park on Washington Street in Jamestown.

The picnics are part of the celebration of Community Health Centers Week from August 6 – 12.

Backpacks and school supplies will be distributed at both events to children in need. The Greater Jamestown AM Rotary donated $2,000 for the backpacks.

In addition to the backpack giveaway, the Community Picnics will include live music and dancing with Marty’s Bubblegum Machine, a bounce house and games with Eventz by Scott, health information, an obstacle course, and more. The picnics also will feature a variety of food options with the Jamestown Public Market on hand to give out free produce.

Children must be present at the event to choose their own backpack. Parents and guardians will not be able to pick up backpacks on behalf of children. Children must also be accompanied by an adult.

Jamestown AM Rotary also donated $1,500 for TCC’s “Read To Me” program. The books will be given to Jamestown pediatric patients to help make doctor appointments more enjoyable and supplements the lack of reading materials at home. The donation will provide about six months’ worth of books in both Spanish and English for TCC Jamestown patients.

More than 20 community partners and agencies will be on hand at the picnic with information, activities, and services that may be available for little or no cost.

For more information, visit www.TCCHealth.org or contact TCC Health and The Waterfront Foundation at (716) 294-3995.