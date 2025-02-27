The Merger Between SS. Peter and Paul, St. James On Hold

A merger between SS. Peter & Paul and St. James Catholic Church is on hold.

According to the “Save Holy Apostles Parish” Facebook page, Father Paul Cygan received communication from the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo “confirming the Holy Apostles recourse and that all mergers/closure procedures are to be on hold.”

In September 2024, the Diocese announced the decision to close and sell four churches in Chautauqua County including SS. Peter and Paul in Jamestown.

Parishes that would remain open include St. James in Jamestown, Sacred Heart in Lakewood, and St. Patrick in Randolph. Holy Apostles St. John site in Jamestown will remain a secondary worship site.

The merger of SS. Peter and Paul into St. James was to move forward Friday, February 28.

According to the Facebook post, the church has still have not received a decree of reduction, which means that there still is no set closing date.

A group of current and former parishioners of Holy Apostles Parish at SS. Peter and Paul Church have been working since this past fall to prevent SS. Peter and Paul Church from being closed and sold. Updates on their activity can be found on the Facebook Group titled “Save Holy Apostles Parish!“