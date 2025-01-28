The National Comedy Center To Host Memory Cafe

The National Comedy Center will be hosting a second Memory Cafe location in Jamestown.

The One Laugh at a Time: A National Comedy Center Memory Café will offer respite and a welcoming environment for those with memory loss, including dementia-related illnesses and Alzheimer’s, and their caregivers, partners and family members.

The program will take place at the National Comedy Center on the first Monday of each month, enabling participants to explore the museum’s interactive exhibits and theater presentations at their own pace. Participants will also have the opportunity to socialize, connect and find community in the Comedy Center’s Karaoke Lounge.

The memory café program is free but attendees are requested to pre-register at ComedyCenter.org/memorycafe. The first session will take place at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 3.

The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts’ Memory Cafe will be held on the second Tuesday of the month, starting on February 11. To register, email rsvp@reglenna.com or call The Reg Box Office at (716) 484-7070

Both the National Comedy Center’s and Reg Lenna’s memory cafés are made possible by Exhale, The Family Caregiver Initiative, in partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.