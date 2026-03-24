The Reg To Host Yoga On The Stage March 26

The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts will be holding Yoga On The Stage this Thursday.

The event will feature Kara Bemis and J.J. Gantenbein providing an immersive experience of yoga, deep relaxation, and whole body revitalization. Attendees will have the opportunity to move, breathe, and decompress using a combination of Hatha Yoga, Kundalini Yoga, meditation, and the healing vibrations of sound.

The mini-retreat is open to all levels and will be held on the stage of the historic Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. It will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 26.

A donation of $50 to reserve a spot is required as space is limited. Visit reglenna.com for additional information.