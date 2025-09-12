WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

The Relief Zone’s Annual Pig Roast This Sunday

The Relief Zone fundraising committee is holding its 19th Annual Pig Roast this Sunday.

The pig roast will take place at 5 Frew Run Street from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., or until food is gone. You can buy tickets at the door for $12 for a pulled pork meal and $10 for a hot dog meal.

Dinner includes a pulled pork sandwich or hot dog, corn on the cob, baked beans, applesauce, chips, fresh pie or cookies, and beverage. Take-out options and outdoor seating will be available. There will also be a basket auction with great prizes.

For more information about TRZ, visit https://www.thereliefzone.net/

