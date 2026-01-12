The Resource Center Holds 36th Annual Ability Awareness Awards Celebration

The Resource Center recently recognized the achievements of people with disabilities and those who support individuals with special needs at its 36th Ability Awareness Awards Celebration.

The celebration was an opportunity to recognize people with disabling conditions who have made significant achievements in their lives, as well as honor community residents and organizations that have helped improve the lives of those who have a disability.

Employer of the Year Award was given to the Target store in West Ellicott. Since opening two years ago, Target has hired three people through The Resource Center’s Supported Employment Program. Target ensures that its workers with disabilities have the same opportunities as their other employees. They also strive to ensure that desired work hours are maintained for each of their employees with special needs. Target accommodates TRC job coaches who come to the store to support people as they work, and store officials reliably provide feedback and information on how the employees are doing and whether there are issues that should be addressed.

The Community Partnership Award was presented to Culture Care Senior Living. Tanglewood Manor, a West Ellicott assisted-living facility operated by Culture Care Senior Living, has a long working history with The Resource Center. Currently, Tanglewood employs three people who receive employment supports from TRC. Tanglewood treats those workers the same as its other employees, including them in all activities, meetings and trainings. The three employees enjoy their jobs and have positive relationships with their supervisors, their co-workers and the people who live there.

The Personal Success Award was given to Patricia Peck. Peck’s employment journey began in 2009. She joined The Resource Center’s Employment Training Program in 2018, and over the next six years she engaged in two different internships that enabled her to gain valuable experience and increase her skills. Last year, Peck began her third internship as an Activities Assistant at Tanglewood Manor. Her work and positive impact were recognized last August, when Tanglewood hired Peck as a permanent employee.

The Bruce Walford Community Support Award was presented to James Haick. Working as an intern for the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy, Haick tackled many projects around the McCrea Point water basin. That experience led him to take on a new challenge – improving the Riverwalk Community Labyrinth on Jones & Gifford Avenue in Jamestown. He replaced the broken and rotted raised flower beds with cement planters provided by the City of Jamestown to provide. He planted trees, removed weeds, and push mowed and weed-whacked the entire Labyrinth. Haick now is working on getting community members interested in volunteering to maintain the Labyrinth.

The Community Support Award was created in memory of Bruce Walford, former manager of The Resource Center’s manufacturing center in Dunkirk.

The Health Care Provider of the Year was Kimberly Scoma. Scoma joined The Resource Center in 2003, and over the years she supported people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a variety of roles. Still searching for her calling when the pandemic hit, Scoma went back to school to become a nurse. After obtaining her degree, she accepted a position as the registered nurse for three TRC homes. She has flourished in this role, and she does everything in a kind, calm and professional manner. During this past year, Scoma was part of a team as it supported someone through his journey with cancer.

The Edwin Roth Mental Health Award was given to Christopher Mattison, the nurse supervisor for The Resource Center’s behavioral health programs, Mattison is adept at treating the entire person by serving as a bridge between their mental health and their overall wellness. He’s a strong advocate for his clients, and people are comfortable confiding in him. Mattison is approachable for staff and co-workers, and he builds solid relationships.

The Mental Health Award is named in memory of Ed Roth, an official with the New York State Office of Mental Health.

The Outstanding Achievement Award was presented to Matthew Olson. Olson works in the sewing department at The Resource Center’s Allied Industries manufacturing division, which produces a wide range of items for the federal government. He can operate several different machines, making him a valuable member of the production team. He also is trained in the packing department and far exceeds the performance standard. Olson also has good relationships with his peers and supervisors.

The Carl Cappa Humanitarian Award was presented to R. Erik Seastedt. Seastedt and his first wife, Kathy, met when they both worked for The Resource Center. After Kathy died unexpectedly in 2008, Seastedt made a $25 donation to TRC in her memory. And he hasn’t stopped. Every two weeks or so, year after year, Seastedt makes a donation to the “Dream On” Kathy Seastedt Community Support Fund, which provides money to area residents with disabilities who have unfunded needs. This year, Seastedt reached $25,000 in contributions to the fund.

The award is named in memory of Carl Cappa, a Jamestown businessman and philanthropist who was a supporter of people with disabilities.

The Elmer Muench Volunteer of the Year was Sharon Richards. Richards is a retired teacher who helps out at a TRC day habilitation program. She has helped organize a number of activities, including baking and crafts. She has involved people with disabilities in making puppets, creating a stage and putting on puppet shows. Richards also plays a lead role in organizing hee monthly Rejoicing Spirits worship service at Busti Church of God, a service that is geared toward people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Volunteer of the Year Award is named in memory of Elmer Muench, a longtime Resource Center volunteer and former president of TRC’s board of directors. Richards is Muench’s daughter, and this marks the second time she’s received the honor – she and her late husband, Alan, were the volunteers of the year in 2018.

The Special Event Volunteer of the Year was Heather Courtney. As a certified wellness coach at The Resource Center, Courtney helps run events geared at improving employee wellness. Outside of her regular job duties, she organizes TRC’s participation in community events such as the annual Dragon Boat Festival races and the Battle of the Businesses. She also takes on leadership roles in some of the events TRC puts on in partnership with Filling the Gap, Inc., such as the Laurel Memorial Run and Walk.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Suzette Smith, TRC’s director of projects, planning and development. During her 30-year career at TRC, Smith has been relied upon for critical reporting deadlines and will work outside of scheduled hours to accomplish a goal. In recent years, she expanded her scope of work by taking on TRC’s purchasing and clinical billing teams. Smith is regarded as an industry leader beyond TRC, and she has provided technical support to other chapters of The Arc New York. In addition, Smith volunteers in support of many of TRC’s fund-raising initiatives.

The Advocate of the Year Award was presented to Keith Martin, executive director of Northwest Arena. Martin has been instrumental in enabling people with disabilities to participate in curling. He helped start a unified curling league as an unsanctioned Special Olympics sport and co-created unified curling for Chautauqua County school districts. This began with a tournament that attracted about 125 unified athletes, with Martin getting onto the ice to teach them how to curl. Eight school districts across the county now participate on a regular basis. He also supports INVESTU, an anti-poverty program operated by The Resource Center and the United Way.

Beginning this year, the Advocate of the Year Award will be named in memory of Henry Wesley. Wesley spent about 40 years living in institutions before gaining his freedom in the 1980s. He became a well-known self-advocate, sharing his story in hopes that no one else will have to endure the conditions he experienced in institutions.

Also recognized at the awards celebration was Stephanie Davis, who was honored for receiving an Outstanding Performer Award from NYSID (New York State Industries for the Disabled). Through NYSID. The Resource Center has a contract to clean and maintain the Interstate 86 rest area in the Town of Ellery. Davis joined the crew at the rest area last fall, and she distinguished herself as a hard worker who would lend a hand on other projects once her assigned tasks were completed. At the end of the winter season, Davis transitioned to a cleaner on a road crew. She quickly assumed the lead position on her crew, and since then the crew’s customer satisfaction scores have improved.

A video of the awards ceremony can be found at https://resourcecenter.org.