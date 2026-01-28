The Resource Center Is Accepting Applications For INVESTU Class Until Jan. 30

The Resource Center is accepting applications for the next INVESTU class.

INVESTU is a 16-week program designed to support people in building resources to create better lives for themselves and their families. In three-hour weekly group sessions, participants learn from one another and investigate their own experiences of poverty. A free meal is provided at each session, and participants receive gift cards for the work they do each week.

INVESTU is operated by The Resource Center, with support from the United Way of Chautauqua County. The program is based on the book, “Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’-by World” by Phil Devol. The first local INVESTU workshop was held in 2021, and since then 31 people have graduated from the program.

Applications are being accepted until Friday, January 30. Workshop classes will begin in February and will run until June. People can apply online at resourcecenter.org/investu-application. For more information, call 716-490-4635.