The Resource Center To Receive Transportation Funding

The Resource Center will receive transportation funding.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the award of $52.1 million to enhance the mobility of older citizens and people with disabilities in New York State.

The Chautauqua County Chapter of NYSARC, INC., which is under TRC, will receive $287,167.

The state funding seeks to remove barriers to existing transportation services or expand transportation alternatives, including the purchase of new accessible buses or the addition of new paratransit options. Administered by the New York State Department of Transportation, the funding is being provided through the Federal Transit Administration’s Section 5310 Program – Enhanced Mobility of older citizens and people with Disabilities.

In addition to the purchase of buses, funding from this program can also support capital improvements intended to remove barriers from the operation of paratransit and other enhanced Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) services for older citizens and people with disabilities.