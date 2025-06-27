The White Inn In Fredonia Holds Grand Opening

Dozens of invited guests attended the grand opening of The White Inn in Fredonia on Thursday.

The White Inn restoration and reopening is the culmination of a multi-million dollar, three-year effort made possible by an ownership team represented by Steve St. George along with business partner and Executive Chef Devin Jones. In July 2022, the group announced its plans to purchase and redevelop the long-vacant building and return it to its original splendor as a hotel, restaurant, bar, and events space. Extensive work began in the fall of 2022 and the business formally opened in November 2024, although additional renovation work continued through the spring and into the summer of 2025.

The White family built the home that serves as the core of the Inn in 1868. It was expanded, converted, and opened to guests in 1920 and continued to serve as a landmark hotel and restaurant until its closure in 2017. Now fully restored and reopened as an elegant hospitality venue with full modern amenities, the project preserved many original architectural details of the 25,000 square-foot structure, including tin ceilings, numerous fireplaces, cornices, and wainscoting. The Inn also boasts 25 fully renovated and furnished guest rooms and suites. A large dining room, banquet room, lounge, and expansive kitchen area on the first floor are designed to facilitate food service for large numbers of guests.

In 2022, Empire State Development (ESD) awarded the project an ESD Capital Grant in the amount of $519,448. Also in 2022, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency provided assistance through a PILOT agreement and through sales tax and mortgage recording tax exemptions. In 2023, Chautauqua County was awarded a $1.25 Million Restore NY Communities Initiative Grant award for the White Inn restoration. Finally, the New York State Office of Community Renewal (OCR) provided $180,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, while National Grid also provided a $100,000 Main Street Revitalization grant as part of their Shovel Ready grant program. The State and CCIDA’s assistance stipulated that the project cost must equal or exceed $3.9 million, which was achieved.

The re-opening of the Inn is expected to create 12 new full-time jobs and retain 55 existing employees who will be catering to guests including SUNY Fredonia college students and their visiting families; business function attendees, weddings guests, and other event participants.

For more information on The White Inn, visit TheWhiteInn.com, call (716) 672-2103, or find it on Facebook and Instagram.