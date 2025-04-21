WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / TheZone Reaches Capital Goal

TheZone Reaches Capital Goal

By Leave a Comment

TheZone Program Director John Kinder

A proposed indoor activities venue for kids has reached its financial goal.

TheZone will be a 6,200 square foot indoor sports and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering,  Arts, and Math) children’s play experience at the Northwest Arena. It will serve toddlers through pre-teens.

The next step in the project is to finalize construction plans,  exhibit design, and community engagement initiatives. The Zone is projected to open its doors in early 2026.

The project has received state and local financial support over the past five years including $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds from the City of Jamestown and $450,000 from Empire State Development.

For more information, visit https://northwestarena.com/the-zone/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.