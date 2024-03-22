Third Annual Chautauqua County Book Read Selects ‘Apple: Skin To The Core’ By Eric Gansworth

“Apple: Skin To The Core” has been selected for the third annual Chautauqua County Book Read.

YWCA Jamestown and Chautauqua Institution are encouraging Chautauqua County residents to participate reading the book and then join discussions on the book in April.

Local artist and Book Read consultant Kaycee Colburn explains what the title of the book by Western New York resident Eric Gansworth means, “Basically, it’s somebody who is native. We’re going to take the colors quite literally, so, red on the outside, white on the inside. So, basically somebody who is native but has been either through personal preference, or pushed through cultural issues that they are now more colonized so they’re acting more white on the inside than native.”

Project Coordinator Danica Olson said Gansworth being local is helpful, “Because we will understand some of the references or recognize some of the places or populations that are referenced book. And I feel that really helps us to get a more localized feeling and view rather than saying, ‘Oh, it couldn’t happen here.'”

Olson said in-person and online book discussion groups will be held between April 15 and 26. People who are interested in participating should register at https://www.ywcajamestown.com/chqbookread

Additionally, participants are invited to attend a live lecture at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, August 1 with author Eric Gansworth at the Hall of Philosophy on the Chautauqua Institution grounds. This day has been designated as “Chautauqua County Day” at the Institution. All Chautauqua County residents are eligible for free admission and parking. Information on how to order complimentary gate and parking passes for this event will be posted in the coming weeks at chqcounty.chq.org