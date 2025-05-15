This season’s Third Thursday events kick off tonight at the Winter Garden Plaza.

The free monthly event takes place 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Plaza located on North Main Street in downtown Jamestown.

Tonight’s program will feature Madness Most Discreet doing theatrical performances at 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. Madness Most Discreet is four actors presenting a unique approach to Shakespearean performance. Each actor learns the entire script and then roles are assigned on the spot before the performance. Their work for this week will be Moonlight Revels, an adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Other performances scheduled this season are as follows:

June 19 – Tsavo Highway, St. Vith, Jade Giambrone

July 17 – Lazlo Hollyfeld, Smackdab

August 21 – Damone Jackson Outcome, The Elektra Kings

September 18 – Charity Nuse (And Her Band), Adrianna Noone Trio

In the event of inclement weather, performances will be moved to Jamestown Skate Products, located at 207 Pine Street.

The performance series is sponsored by the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation, Gebbie Foundation, Live CHQ, CHQ Chamber, MegaSound, and SitlerHQ.

Leading up to the Winter Garden Plaza performances will be “Jumpstart To Third Thursday.” This pre-event will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. featuring additional entertainment, special events at downtown Jamestown businesses, and more.

Taking place tonight, Madness Most Discreet will do a 5:00 p.m. preview pop-up presentation under the marquee at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

Also, Art Cloth & Craft on East Third Street will host a pop-up event by the Roger Tory Peterson Institute. CHQ Plus on West Third Street will be open extended hours, as will Chautauqua Art Gallery and Lifted Dispensary on North Main Street. Chautauqua Art Gallery and Pearl City Clay House will have a special art opening events at 5:00 p.m. this Thursday to open the 2025 Artscape banner season. The Pine Cone Creamery on Pine Street will also participate. There may be additional street performances as well at a variety of venues along Third Street

Jumpstart to Third Thursday will continue for each Third Thursday event throughout the 2025 season.