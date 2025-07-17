Third Thursday To Feature Lazlo Hollyfeld, The Audience

Third Thursday will feature Lazlo Hollyfeld tonight.

Local band The Audience will open at 6:00 p.m. on the Wintergarden Plaza on North Main Street. They will be followed by Buffalo’s art rock band, Lazlo Hollyfeld.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Jamestown Skate Products on Pine Street.

Jumpstart to Third Thursday starts at 4:00 p.m. and will feature singer Marcie Bird performing on Third Street. There also will be free Face Painting by Patti. Pearl City Clay House will offer three different activities including painting a tile for their mural wall, building a mini mug, or trying out the pottery wheel. There is a fee to keep your creation. Visit https://pearlcityclayhouse.org/ for more information.