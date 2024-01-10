Thousands Lose Power in North County Due to High Winds

High winds caused thousands to lose power and caused damage in the northern part of Chautauqua County Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo said a 74 mph gust was reported at Dunkirk at 11:25 a.m.

New York State Police reported high winds caused a tractor trailer to overturn on the thruway, blocking westbound traffic between Dunkirk and Westfield for almost an hour.

Chautauqua County Emergency Services Director Noel Guttman said this was one of three tractor trailers that overturned in the county Tuesday. The Thruway Authority issued a ban on all tandems as well as empty trucks and tractor trailers that remains in place today.

Social media posts showed trees uprooted, power lines and electric poles down, and large limbs down in towns and villages along the Lake Erie shore.

While some power outages were reported in Frewsburg, south county was mainly spared heavy damage from the winds.

There were no reports of injuries.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 7:00 p.m. today.