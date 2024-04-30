Three Chautauqua County Businesses Receive Entrepreneurs Of The Year Award

Three Chautauqua County businesses have been recognized as Entrepreneurs of the Year as part of National Small Business Week.

National Small Business Week is taking place April 28 to May 4, 2024.

The Small Business Development Center at Jamestown Community College selected the businesses based on their successes owning a small business in the region. The businesses have also been nominated to receive awards at the state level

This year’s awards have been given to:

– Michael Johnson of Reishore Clothing LLC

– Rebecca Magnuson of She Sings Café

– and Wayne Quattrone, Daile Jackson, and Kimberly Ristau of HAWC Physical Therapy

Reishore Clothing sells garments made of recycled plastics. Each t-shirt they produce is made from at least 10 recycled plastic water bottles. Johnson opened a brick-and-mortar retail shop on Cherry Street in Downtown Jamestown.

Magnuson purchased the former Dick’s Harbor House restaurant in Mayville and, after extensive renovations, opened the new cafe. Her mission is to tell women’s stories through education, healing, and empowerment. Magnuson provides employment opportunities to abused women in her business. The café features farm to table cuisine and provides a live performance venue for music, storytelling, poetry, and comedy.

HAWC Physical Therapy is located on Fluvanna Avenue. The business has grown faster than the owners expected and they’ve have started a new capital project to add a full sized hydroptherapy pool to add to their numerous treatment options.

The SBDC delivers high quality business counseling and training to clients looking to start a business or improve the performance of an existing business. Services are free and confidential.