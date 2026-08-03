Three Jamestown Women Arrested On Child Endangerment Charges

Three Jamestown women have been arrested after a toddler was found walking near a busy street.

Jamestown Police officers located an unattended toddler walking into a busy roadway on the south side of the city just after 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 31. Officers described the child as being extremely dirty and only wearing a diaper. Following an investigation, officers found where the child lived and discovered the apartment was in deplorable conditions. Two other children lived there as well.

Officers arrested 33-year old Heidi Lindberg, 26-year old Megan Dorman, and 51-year old Christina Dorman on three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. They were sent to the City Jail to await arraignment. The children were placed into the care of a family member.