Three Men Arrested By ICE In Dunkirk

Three men have been arrested by ICE in Dunkirk for illegally being in the United States.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 29-year old Hector Noel Soto-Villalta, a citizen of Honduras, is charged with illegal reentry after deportation, with a prior felony conviction, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. 39-year old Isaias Fernando Diego-Lucas, a citizen of Guatemala, is charged with illegal reentry after deportation, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison. And, 52-year old Manuel Juan Mateo, a citizen of Guatemala, is charged with possession of a counterfeit alien resident card, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sasha Mascarenhas and Andrew Henning, who are handling the case, stated Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Buffalo Field Office conducted the targeted enforcement action in Dunkirk on February 24, 2025.