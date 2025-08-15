Three Municipalities Receiving More Than $20 Million For Water, Sewer Infrastructure Upgrades

Three Chautauqua County municipalities are receiving more than $20 million to advance critical water and sewer infrastructure projects.

The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved low-cost financing and state and federal grants to help local governments undertake critical upgrades — such as removing emerging contaminants from drinking water — without passing high costs on to ratepayers. These investments protect public health and the environment, reduce future risks, and support good-paying jobs.

The Village of Cassadaga will receive a $9.5 million grant and financing package for the development of a new groundwater well or installation of treatment to address elevated methane and iron in existing Well No. 5, which has been removed from service due to water quality issues.

The Town of Ellicott will receive a $10 million grant and interest-free financing package for the extension of public water service to the Fluvanna area, which includes approximately 34,000 linear feet of water mains, valves, hydrants, and service meters.

The Town of Westfield will receive a $555,600 grant for the creation of the NYS Route 5 Water Benefit District No. 2, including installation of approximately 23,000 linear feet of water mains, a chlorine booster station, hydrants, valves, and meters

Funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act bolsters the State Revolving Funds and accelerate progress on essential clean water and drinking water projects.