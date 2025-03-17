Three Weekends Of Audubon Lights Begins Friday

Three weekends of Audubon Lights begins this Friday at the Audubon Community Nature Center.

This year the popular annual event happens Fridays and Saturdays from March 21 through April 5.

The event involves walking a luminary-lit trail past ponds that reflect the illuminated trees and stars above. Creative light displays and laser light shows highlight natural features in new ways.

Small LED lights will be available for sale at the entrance as well as glasses that refract the light.

The trail ends at the Nature Center with a fire, hot drinks, popcorn, and other food for sale, as well as live entertainment.

The Nature Center building will be open to attendees to visit as well.

Audubon Lights happens rain or shine. Entertainment may move inside during inclement weather.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a flashlight for dark sections of the trail. Parking lots have lights, but an unlit overflow parking lot is used on crowded nights.

Visitors who buy a Nature Center membership at Audubon Lights receive a discount on their event tickets plus four free light gadgets for their family to enjoy.

Audubon Lights hours March 21 and 22 are 8–10 p.m. With increasing daylight, March 28 and 29 hours are 8:15–10 p.m., and April 4 and 5 are 8:30–10 p.m.

Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for Nature Center members and children 3–15, and free for ages 2 and under.

Paid reservations are appreciated by the night before and can be made by calling (716) 569-2345 or going to AudubonCNC.org/events. Walk-ins are welcome.