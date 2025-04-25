Thruway Project in Chautauqua County Resumes

A $454 million pavement revitalization project on the Thruway in Chautauqua County has resumed.

The New York State Thruway Authority announced the project began in the westbound lanes in June 2024 and is now taking place on a 16-mile stretch eastbound between exit 60 (Westfield-Mayville-NY Route 394) and exit 59 (Dunkirk-Fredonia-NY Route 60).

The full scale of the project totals approximately 69 total lane miles and includes full and partial depth repairs to remove and replace deteriorated portions of the roadway as well as a new asphalt riding surface. Crews are also resurfacing the interchange ramps at exit 59 and exit 60 and all U-turns. Additionally, vertical clearance improvements will be made to the bridges in 16 locations to enhance safety and mitigate bridge strikes caused by overheight vehicles.

Other safety improvements include reflective line striping, new guiderail, pier protection and delineator markers.

All work is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Oakgrove Construction, Inc. from Elmira, NY is the project contractor.

Motorists can expect traffic to be reduced to one lane throughout the duration of the project. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

To further enhance safety in a work zone, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation establishing the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program. The safety enforcement program began in April 2023 and is in effect in various active construction zones on the Thruway. Work zones with speed camera enforcement will have clear signage leading up to it and motorists violating the posted speed limit within the work zone will be fined.

For up-to-date travel information, motorists are encouraged to download the Thruway Authority’s mobile app, which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go.

Travelers can also visit the Thruway Authority’s interactive Traveler Map which features live traffic cameras. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert emails, which provide the latest traffic conditions on the Thruway.