Today Is Primary Day

There are two Democratic Primaries and one Republican Primary in Chautauqua County today for Primary Day.

Polls are open until 9:00 p.m. tonight.

The statewide Democratic primary is for the State Comptroller’s office. Incumbent New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is facing a primary challenge for the first time in nearly two decades. Voters will choose between DiNapoli, Raj Goyle, and Drew Warshaw.

In Congressional District 23, Democrats Aaron Gies and Kevin Stocker are running to be the candidate who runs against incumbent Republican Representative Nick Langworthy.

In the town of Kiantone, there is a Republican primary for Town Clerk. Sandy Volpe Jr. and Jennifer Schmitt are both vying to be the candidate in November’s general election. The current Town Clerk is Kayley Dill.

The Board of Elections said that sample ballots are available to view online prior to voting and will be available at early voting sites.

For more information, including polling sites, visit www.votechautauqua.com.