Town of Busti Bicentennial Holds ‘Busti Night’ At Diethrick Park July 15

The town of Busti‘s Bicentennial Celebration heads to Diethrick Stadium on Saturday.

July 15 will be “Town of Busti” Night at the park when the Jamestown Tarp Skunks take on the Niagara Power beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Veterans who currently live or previously lived in Busti are invited to attend the ball game at no charge. Town Supervisor Jesse Robbins said veterans need to pick up their ticket at the Town Clerk’s Office at 125 Chautauqua Avenue in Lakewood from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m today. He said veteran’s will also be provided with a voucher for a purchase at the concession stand that night.

All veterans will be invited onto the field for pre-game ceremonies and will be asked to remain there through the singing of the National Anthem.

Town residents can also purchase discount tickets for the night with the Tarp Skunks at the Town Clerk’s Office for $3 each.

For more information, contact the Town Office at 763-8561.