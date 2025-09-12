Tracy Gates Appointed President of UPMC Chautauqua

Tracy Gates has been appointed the new president at UPMC Chautauqua.

The appointment was effective September 8. Gates replaces Brian Durniok who remains the president of UPMC Hamot and market president of UPMC Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York.

Durniok said, “Tracy brings more than two decades of leadership experience in hospital and health system operations to UPMC Chautauqua. Her career reflects a deep commitment to operational excellence, strategic growth, and community-focused care.”

Most recently, Gates served as senior vice president, chief operating officer, and vice president of System Integration for Centralus Health, a newly formed integrated delivery network in Upstate New York. While there, she oversaw operations across three hospitals and two skilled nursing facilities, while helping to lead the integration of Cayuga Health System and Arnot Health.

Prior to her tenure at Centralus Health, she held leadership roles at several other New York based hospitals and health systems.

Gates received both a Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Business Administration at Empire State College. She is an active member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and has served on many community focused and national committees and boards.