Training Dates Announced For Those Interested In Being Election Day Poll Workers

Training dates have been announced for those interested in being poll workers for the November 3 General Elections.

Chautauqua County Board of Elections Commissioners Luz Torres and Nacole Ellis said the trainings are mandatory for both new and returning poll workers.

Poll workers help prepare the polling site for voting, help setup the voting equipment, conduct sign-in and process voters; demonstrate voting procedures, and help close the polling place.

Anyone registered as a Democrat or a Republican can sign-up to be a poll worker. Poll workers are paid $35.00 dollars for their training and $16 an hour while working at poll sites. Poll Workers need to attend a training session each year to continue to be eligible to work.

Training sessions will begin in the Dunkirk/Fredonia Area at BOCES LoGuidice Center located at 9520 Fredonia Stockton Road in Fredonia. Training dates and times for this location are: Tuesday, August 11 (1PM and 5:30PM), Wednesday, August 12 (1PM and 5:30PM), Thursday, August 13 (1PM and 5:30PM) and Friday, August 14 (9AM).

Training sessions will then move to the Jamestown Area at Jamestown Community College’s Carnahan Theater located at 241 James Avenue. Dates and times for this location are: Tuesday, August 18 (1PM and 5:30PM), Wednesday, August 19 (1PM and 5:30PM), Thursday, August 20 (1PM and 5:30PM) and Saturday, August 22 (9AM).

Training sessions will finish in the Mayville Area at the Carlson Community Center located at 50 West Lake Road in Mayville. Dates and times for this location are: Tuesday, August 25 (1PM and 5:30PM), Wednesday, August 26 (1PM and 5:30PM), Thursday, August 27 (9AM).

Each new trainee is asked to bring their Driver’s License, Social Security Card and voided check so the Board of Elections can issue a direct deposit payment. Current workers who have changed their address or banking information will need to bring the same documentation to training to ensure payment.

No reservations are needed for any session, so please pick a date and time that fits your schedule, only one session should be attended each year.

Those with questions are urged to contact the Chautauqua County Board of Elections Office at (716) 753-4580 and/or visit votechautauqua.com.