TRC Accepting Applications For Project SEARCH Internship Program

The Resource Center is accepting applications for its next Project SEARCH internship program.

The collaboration between TRC and UPMC Chautauqua prepares people with intellectual and developmental disabilities for community-based employment.

Applications are being accepted for the 2025-26 internship program, which begins in September. The program targets recent high-school graduates and others up to age 30. Applications are due in May.

Project SEARCH supports people with disabilities in gaining work-readiness skills. During the nine-month program, the interns will participate in classroom instruction and experience three unique internships at the hospital. Upon graduation, interns will transition into TRC’s Supported Employment Program to either become employed at the hospital or use the skills they have acquired to try to obtain employment elsewhere.

The local Project SEARCH program operates with funding from two New York State agencies: the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities and ACCES-VR (Adult Career and Continuing Education Services — Vocational Rehabilitation).

For more information or to obtain an application form, phone Faith Baker at 716-483-2344, extension 90016.