TRC Direct Support Professional Robin Kestler Recognized By ANCOR

A Direct Support Professional at The Resource Center has been recognized by a national association.

ANCOR, a national association for community-based disability service providers, has announced that Robin Kestler has been named the recipient of the 2026 Direct Support Professional of the Year award. Kestler is part of the largest-ever class of DSP of the Year honorees, with 57 outstanding professionals being chosen from a record-breaking 544 nominations from around the country.

TRC’s CEO Denise Jones said, “We are absolutely thrilled that ANCOR selected Robin as its DSP of the Year in New York State. To be chosen as the Empire State’s honoree among many other worthy nominees speaks volumes to Robin’s commitment, dedication and devotion to the people we support. She’s a trailblazer, and her career exemplifies the transformative power of community-based, person-centered supports and services. Robin’s efforts have resulted in true community inclusion for the people we support.”

Since 2007, ANCOR’s annual DSP of the Year awards have recognized outstanding DSPs who deliver long-term services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). ANCOR officials said the awards celebrate the important role DSPs play in ensuring people with I/DD have what they need to thrive and be included in the community.

ANCOR said these awards also seek to raise awareness about a direct support workforce in crisis, maintaining that inadequate investments in this workforce have led to a decades-long shortage of DSPs. ANCOR officials believe these challenges are on the brink of getting worse in light of funding cuts to Medicaid — which funds the majority of services DSPs deliver — at the federal level and in many states.