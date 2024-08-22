TRC Seeking Nominations for Ability Awareness & Recognition Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for The Resource Center’s 2024 Ability Awareness and Recognition Awards.

The Ability Awareness and Recognition Awards recognize the efforts of people with disabilities and those who support them. The public is encouraged to nominate people with disabilities whom they know, or people and organizations from the community that have had a positive impact on the lives of those with disabling conditions.

Nominations are being accepted in the following categories:

– Advocate of the Year, recognizing extraordinary efforts in advocating for one’s own rights or the rights of other people with disabilities.

– Bruce Walford Community Service Award, honoring a person who demonstrates the following characteristics: a commitment to the community; selflessness; the initiative and the ingenuity to forge forward and make things happen; and enthusiasm and exuberance that inspire others. This award was established in memory of the late Bruce “Wally” Walford, who was the manager of TRC’s Dunkirk manufacturing facility.

– Community Partnership Award, given to a person, service group or business that has provided unique opportunities and experiences to people with disabilities.

– Edwin Roth Mental Health Award, recognizing a person with a behavioral health challenge, an advocate, an agency, a professional, or a community member, that has supported efforts to improve the lives of people with mental illness or substance abuse challenges. This award is named in memory of the late Ed Roth, a New York State Office of Mental Health official who was a strong advocate for people with mental illness.

– Elmer Muench Volunteer of the Year, honoring a person who has donated time, talents and/or expertise toward improving the quality of life for people with disabilities. Volunteer service could include interacting directly with people with disabilities, assisting with special events or serving on a board or committee. This award is named in memory of the late Elmer Muench of Fredonia, a longtime volunteer and advocate for people with disabilities.

– Health Provider of the Year, honoring an entity or professional that has enhanced the lives of people with disabilities by providing outstanding health services.

– Outstanding Achievement, saluting a person with a disability who has made significant advancements in developing personal skills.

– Success of the Year, praising a person with a disability who has achieved his or her goals in the areas of community integration and/or employment.

Nominees do not have to be affiliated with The Resource Center. A selection committee composed of community volunteers will decide which nominees are most deserving of the awards.

Nominations will be accepted until September 1. Nominations can be submitted online by visiting https://resourcecenter.org. If you want a nomination form sent to you, phone Victoria Bardo at 716-661-1477.

Award recipients will be honored this fall at The Resource Center’s 35th Ability Awareness Awards Celebration.