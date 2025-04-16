TRC’s Rhonda Howard Receives IDEA Award From Business First

The Resource Center’s Human Resources Director has received an IDEA Award from Buffalo Business First.

Rhonda Howard was recently recognized during the magazine’s IDEA Awards event. She was one of 20 people from throughout the eight-county Western New York region who were chosen to be honored at Business First’s sixth annual IDEA Awards celebration.

Phillips Lytle LLP officials nominated Howard for the IDEA Award because of her commitment to fostering Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at TRC.

Phillips Lytle Partner Amanda Lowe said, “On a daily basis, she supports employees of all identities and backgrounds by spearheading positive trainings and initiatives and facilitating conversations at all levels. Rhonda oversees development of comprehensive and inclusive policies, building and expansion of community relationships and partnerships, and supports individuals to identify and attain their valued outcomes. True to The Resource Center’s core tenet, Rhonda is a passionate and dedicated ally and advocate for people of all abilities to have the supports they need to succeed.”

Howard was instrumental in establishing TRC’s DEI committee and implementing the agency’s DEI statement. She also is part of the team that is working to develop the organization’s DEI Strategic Plan.

Lowe said Howard also has participated in DEI discussions at the State level.

Howard becomes the third TRC employee to receive an IDEA Award. In 2021, Beth Jermain, support option administrator, and Jessica Smith, director of corporate compliance and auditing, were honored for supporting people with developmental disabilities to enjoy self-directed lives.