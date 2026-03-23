Truck Belonging To Missing Lakewood Man Recovered, No One Inside

The truck belonging to a missing Lakewood man has been recovered from Chautauqua Lake with no one found inside.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said the truck owned by Daniel Emerson was found in the lake near the Chautauqua Bridge. On Friday, March 20, it was brought up and towed to Long Point State Park.

Emerson has been missing since March 3.

The recovery took several days due to difficult weather conditions and poor underwater visibility. Deputies said numerous divers spent a significant time in the murky, frigid water in order to recover the truck.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who lives on Chautauqua Lake and may have camera footage of this truck driving on the lake on March 3 to contact the Lakewood Busti Police or the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division. A likely time of that footage would be between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on March 3, 2026.

The investigation into the missing person case of Daniel Emerson is ongoing.