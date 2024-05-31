Trump First Former American President To Be Convicted of Felony Crimes

The Associated Press reports Donald Trump has become the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes.

A New York jury found him guilty on Thursday of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

The decision came after more than nine hours of deliberations.

Trump will be sentenced on July 11, just four days before Republicans are set to pick Trump as the 2024 nominee for president.

He could face a maximum of four years in prison for each felony count, which would likely be served concurrently. Some legal experts say Trump, as a first-time offender of a nonviolent crime, is unlikely to serve time and may instead face home confinement, probation, or supervised release. In the meantime, Trump is likely to appeal his conviction, a process that could stretch beyond the election.

While, he may be convicted and reside in Florida, he can still vote as long as he stays out of prison in New York state. The verdict also does not prevent him for running for and holding office of President.

It’s unclear whether Trump’s status as a person convicted of a felony will have any impact at all on voters.

Trump told reporters after leaving the courtroom, “This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people. They know what happened, and everyone knows what happened here.”

November 5 is the general election.

Following the verdict, Governor Kathy Hochul issued a statement saying, “Today’s verdict reaffirms that no one is above the law. In preparation for a verdict in this trial, I directed my Administration to closely coordinate with local and federal law enforcement and we continue to monitor the situation. We are committed to protecting the safety of all New Yorkers and the integrity of our judicial system.”

Congressman Nick Langworthy, who earlier in the day accepted an endorsement from Trump in his re-election bid for a second term, issued a statement as well saying, “Today marks an unprecedented corruption of our justice system and a very dark day for America. We have witnessed a blatant action to imprison a Presidential nominee and steal the election out of the hands of the voters.”