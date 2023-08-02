Trump Indicted By Grand Jury For Attempts To Overturn 2020 Election

Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday by a grand jury for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. This is the third time in four months that the former U.S. president has been criminally charged.

Prosecutors said in the new charging documents that Trump “was determined to remain in power” after losing the 2020 election, and that he and six unindicted co-conspirators orchestrated a plot to overturn the results on and leading up to January 6, 2021.

Trump faces four counts, accused of conspiring to defraud the United States and to obstruct an official proceeding – the latter a charge that has already successfully been brought against rioters who breached the Capitol. In another charge brought against the former president, prosecutors are relying on a Reconstruction-era civil rights law that prohibits conspiracies to deprive a person of their rights – in this case, “the right to vote and have one’s vote counted.”

Trump, who has derided Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case as a politically motivated “fake indictment,” has been summoned to appear before a magistrate judge on Thursday.

