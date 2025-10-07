Trump Reinstates $187 Million In Counter-Terrorism Funding To NYS

The Trump administration has reinstated the $187 million in counter-terrorism funding cut from New York State following objections from top officials.

The threatened cuts were blasted by New York lawmakers, including Governor Kathy Hochul, who made a direct appeal.

Hochul said in a statement, “From the moment these devastating cuts were announced, I made it clear that New York would not stand by while our law enforcement and counter-terrorism operations were defunded. I’m glad President Trump heard our call and reversed course, ensuring our state has the resources necessary to support law enforcement and keep our families safe.”

The funding cuts had included no projected funding for any of New York State’s 12 certified bomb squads, including the one in Chautauqua County; and millions of dollars in cuts that directly support counties, sheriffs and police departments.

Chautauqua County would have its funding cut $154,544 to $16,169

Senator Chuck Schumer said in an issued statement, “Donald Trump tried to target New York with these cuts, and we fought back and won. He saw the writing on the wall: his public safety cuts were illegal, dangerous, and wrong. We’re going to keep fighting.”