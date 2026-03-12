Turn The River Green Celebration Set For Saturday

The annual Turn the River Green celebration will take place this Saturday.

Festivities will begin at 10:00 a.m. on the Jamestown Riverwalk near the Riverwalk Center on South Main Street. Music and family-friendly activities will be featured. The highlight of the morning will take place at approximately 11:00 a.m., when a lucky leprechaun will use a bit of “magic” to will the Chadakoin River into a brilliant shade of green.

Families are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the entertainment and secure a great viewing spot before the river’s colorful transformation.

Motorists and event attendees should be advised that there may be temporary road closures and traffic control measures in the area between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to ensure the safety of attendees.

The Turn the River Green celebration is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly and wear their favorite green attire.

For additional information, please contact the Jamestown Parks, Recreation & Conservation Department at 716-483-7523.