‘Turn The River Green’ Event Set For March 16

The annual “Turn The River Green” event is set for Saturday, March 16 in Brooklyn Square.

Collaborative Children’s Solutions is planning the event that will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on the Riverwalk near the JAMA Building.

CCS Owner Pat Smeraldo said Irish music and kids activities will start at 10:00 a.m., “And at 11:00 a.m., Dan Stone and his crew, they turn the river green and it’s great. It’s one of those things in Jamestown that, once again I’ve learned over the last few years really to appreciate. It’s kind of the kick off for us for the festivals and things like that. But it’s a neat thing.. 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. and it’s totally free. It doesn’t cost you a nickel to attend. And last year, I talked to JPD and they said there were about 3,000 people there.”

Smeraldo said kids activities will be provided by The Resource Center, Chautauqua Opportunities, The Chautauqua County Health Department, Healthy Community Alliance, Molina Health Care, M & T Bank, Vince the Tree Guy, and Southern Tier Football Club Kids.