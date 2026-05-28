Two Animal Shelters Receiving State Funding To Improve Their Facilities

Two animal shelters in Chautauqua County are receiving state funding to improve their facilities.

The Chautauqua County Humane Society will receive $500,000 to improve sanitation and upgrade the walls and floors. The Northern Chautauqua Canine Rescue also will receive $500,000 for new shelter construction.

The funding is through the New York State Companion Animal Capital Projects Fund. The projects will enhance animal care and health and help ensure adoptions for dogs and cats.

The Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Division of Animal Industry, which administers the Companion Animal Capital Projects Fund regulates dog licensing, sets standards for humane care of seized dogs and the inspection of municipal shelters, administers the Pet Dealer Inspection Program and oversees the contract for the New York State Animal Population Control Program. The Division also promotes sustainable animal production agriculture and the safety of the animal origin food supply through regulatory and cooperative educational efforts with various agencies, both public and private.