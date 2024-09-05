Two Arrested Following Multi-Hour Standoff on Victoria Avenue

Two people have been arrested following a multi-hour standoff on Victoria Avenue in Jamestown on Tuesday afternoon.

The Jamestown Police Department said officers responded to 84 Victoria Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a burglary happening. This was the same address where a shooting incident had happened on August 17.

A search of the residence on that date found drugs and a 9mm pistol. No arrests were made at the time, with police saying the apartment occupants, Kylah Seiberg and Jensen Vazquez, had left the scene.

As police investigated the burglary on Tuesday, they were able to take Seiberg into custody but Vazquez refused to leave the apartment. Police had reports that Vazquez was armed and had barricaded himself inside the residence.

The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team assisted in the apprehension of Vazquez due to the fact that he currently has a warrant for his arrest out of the United States District Court of Western New York for violating his federal probation.

The County Sheriff’s Office also responded with their SWAT Team. After several hours and the deployment of chemical munitions in an attempt to get Vazquez to surrender peacefully, he continued to refuse to exit the residence. The Jamestown SWAT Team ultimately entered the apartment after a search warrant was issued by Jamestown City Court Judge John LaMancuso.

Vazquez was found hiding under insulation and floorboards of the attic by SWAT personnel and taken into custody without further incident.

Another search of the residence was completed which revealed approximately 65.3 grams of fentanyl in the same area as where Vazquez was apprehended.

Vazquez is being held in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment on charges of 5 counts of 3rd Degree Criminal possession of a controlled substance, 2nd Degree Criminally using drug paraphernalia, and 2nd Degree Criminal possession of a controlled substance 2nd. Seiberg was also taken into custody on drug charges stemming from the search warrant from August 17.

The investigation into the shooting incident and Assault from August 17 is ongoing and any tips can be called in to the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the anonymous tip line at (716) 483-TIPS (8477).