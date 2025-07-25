WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Two Arrested For Torturing Dog

Two people have been arrested for torturing a dog following a domestic violence incident in Jamestown.

Jamestown Police report officers were called to a house on the southside of the city around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. An investigation found that 44-year old Ray Wolfe allegedly struck and choked a victim. He was sent to the City Jail where he is being held pending arraignment on charges of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Blood flow.

While in the residence, officers observed a young, malnourished dog. Officers arrested the owners of the dog, 27-year old Caroline Penhollow and 42-year old William Leamer. Both of them were sent to the city jail, where they are being held pending arraignment on charges of Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animal; as well as Failure to Provide Sustenance.

