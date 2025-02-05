Two Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Employees Receive Awards

Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone has announced that Deputy Sheriff Stephen Romanik and Senior Dispatcher Marvin Cummings recently received awards at the New York State Sheriff’s Association Banquet.

Deputy Sheriff Stephen Romanik earned the New York State Sheriff’s Association Civil Deputy of the Year Award. This award was given to a civil deputy who has exhibited an exceptional degree of dedication and commitment to the professional fulfillment of the important duties of the Sheriff’s Office in Civil Law Enforcement. Deputy Romanik started in the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Civil Division in 2018, and has served in law enforcement for a total of 32 years.

Senior Dispatcher Marvin Cummings earned the New York State Sheriff’s Association Emergency Communicator of the Year award. This award is given to an emergency communicator who has exhibited an exceptional degree of dedication and commitment to the professional fulfillment of their duties. Senior Dispatcher Marvin Cummings has worked for the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office for 32 years and the last 20 of those years he has been a Senior Dispatcher and Dispatch Supervisor. He is the current E-911 coordinator and during his career has been a dispatch manager for many serious events. Marvin also staffs the Chautauqua County Mobile Command Unit during crucial planned and unplanned events in the county.