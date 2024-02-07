Two Dogs Die In A House Fire in Jamestown

Two dogs died following a house fire Tuesday morning in the city of Jamestown.

Jamestown Fire Department responded to 215 Fulton Street just after 6:00 a.m. yesterday to fire at the front of the house.

A search led to four dogs being rescued, who were then treated for smoke inhalation. Two other dogs perished. No other injuries were reported and the resident of the house was not home at the time of the fire.

Jamestown Fire said an investigation determined that a space heater was the cause of the fire. They also said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

According to WDOE, the Jamestown Department of Development has ordered an emergency demolition of the home.