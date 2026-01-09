Two Free Rabies Vaccination Clinics To Be Held At Salvation Army

The Chautauqua County Health Department has announced two free rabies vaccination clinics that are being co-sponsored by the Salvation Army and the Chautauqua County Humane Society.

Animals must be pre-registered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older.

While supplies last, microchipping and distemper shots will also be available through the Chautauqua County Humane Society at no cost.

The two clinics will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m Saturday, January 17 and Saturday, February 7 at the Salvation Army of Jamestown located at 83 South Main Street.

Pre-registration is required and should be submitted online by visiting HealthyCHQ.com/Rabies

There are a limited number of spots available, so pet owners should pre-register online as soon as possible. If you register but decide not to attend the event, please cancel your appointment so the spot is available for another pet. You can cancel appointments via the confirmation email you receive when you register.

Pet owners must bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination; clinic staff will confirm previous rabies vaccination records. All dogs must be on a leash. All cats and ferrets must be in individual carriers. Animal handlers will transport animals to the veterinarian for vaccination.

New York State Public Health Law requires each dog, cat, and domesticated ferret over the age of four months be vaccinated against rabies.

Rabies is a very serious disease of warm-blooded animals caused by a virus. Raccoons, bats, skunks, and foxes are common disease carriers. The virus is transmitted to humans and animals through saliva and can enter the body through a bite, scratch, or open cut. The rabies virus infects the central nervous system and can cause brain swelling and ultimately death within days of the onset of symptoms.

For more information about the clinic contact the Chautauqua County Humane Society 716-665-2209. For general rabies information, visit HealthyCHQ.com/Rabies or contact Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4481.